Whole Earth Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,324 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 592% compared to the average daily volume of 336 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 166.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth $520,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth $116,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

