Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $65.76, but opened at $62.52. Altair Engineering shares last traded at $63.70, with a volume of 377 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $129,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Dagg sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $653,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,470 shares of company stock worth $25,225,673. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,819 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

