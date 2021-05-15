Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $124.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 2093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,728,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $24,006,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after purchasing an additional 540,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after purchasing an additional 508,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,041.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

