GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Down 4.2% After Earnings Miss

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.11. 32,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,631,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

In other GoHealth news, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at about $478,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

