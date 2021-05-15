Jiya Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 18th (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Jiya Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JYAC) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 18th. Jiya Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Jiya Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. Jiya Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,041,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.