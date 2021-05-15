Bentley Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 701 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 931% compared to the average volume of 68 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $4,504,115.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,075,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,832 shares of company stock worth $47,893,133 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $5,993,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $15,658,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $845,000. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,356,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSY opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSY. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

