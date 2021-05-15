Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ ATXI opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

