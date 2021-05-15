Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

DSKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. Daseke has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $390.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 371.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

