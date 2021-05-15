GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.76 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after buying an additional 1,088,497 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after buying an additional 679,639 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 391,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after buying an additional 335,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

