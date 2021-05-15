Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 11,763 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 620% compared to the typical volume of 1,633 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

