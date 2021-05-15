Zacks Investment Research Lowers TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Sell

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

CGBD opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $727.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. Research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 14.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 133,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 205.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 38,889 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 168.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

