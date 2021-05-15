Insider Buying: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Buys £175.56 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) per share, for a total transaction of £175.56 ($229.37).

Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Mark FitzPatrick purchased 13 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £200.85 ($262.41).

PRU opened at GBX 1,514.50 ($19.79) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,543.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,380.18. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of GBX 15.47 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,567.09 ($20.47).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

