Ollie Oliveira Purchases 2,200 Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Stock

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) insider Ollie Oliveira bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of £14,828 ($19,372.88).

Ollie Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Ollie Oliveira bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.56) per share, with a total value of £11,580 ($15,129.34).

Shares of BRWM opened at GBX 652 ($8.52) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 314 ($4.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 699.21 ($9.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 617.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 545.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

