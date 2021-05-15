Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Purchases £50,039.36 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Tom Crawford acquired 28,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £50,039.36 ($65,376.74).

Shares of KBT stock opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.37) on Friday. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60.01 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £81.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68.

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.