Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Purchases £50,039.36 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Tom Crawford acquired 28,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £50,039.36 ($65,376.74).
Shares of KBT stock opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.37) on Friday. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60.01 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £81.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68.
About K3 Business Technology Group
Further Reading: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.