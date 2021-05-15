Brokers Set Expectations for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.90 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.56.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -83.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.76 and a 52 week high of C$32.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -313.04%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

