Insider Selling: Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Sells 5,302 Shares of Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total transaction of £190,872 ($249,375.49).

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,541 ($46.26) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,562.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,379.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. Schroders plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 79 ($1.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Schroders’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Schroders’s payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

