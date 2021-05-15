Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alkami Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alkami Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALKT. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

