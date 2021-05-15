Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

