United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR stock opened at $197.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.74.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $432,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.