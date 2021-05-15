Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 456,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 794,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

About Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF)

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

