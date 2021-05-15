TheStreet Downgrades Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

In other news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,613,386. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.