Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Lifted to “Hold” at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNE. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reiterated a na rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.82.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.80. The stock has a market cap of C$145.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.99 and a 12 month high of C$4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

