Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Biomea Fusion Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ:BMEA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.78) EPS.

BMEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

