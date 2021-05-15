Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Issued By Desjardins

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

SNC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.75.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$32.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.52. The stock has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of -5.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

