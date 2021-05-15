Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

KINS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

KINS stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 million, a P/E ratio of -135.33 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

