Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Board Announces Stock Buyback Plan

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant stock opened at $161.23 on Friday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.