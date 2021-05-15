Niu Technologies (NIU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Niu Technologies to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.92 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, analysts expect Niu Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65.

NIU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

