SRAX (SRAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect SRAX to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. SRAX has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. On average, analysts expect SRAX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRAX opened at $4.44 on Friday. SRAX has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

