Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $276.21

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.21 ($3.61) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.97). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 299.50 ($3.91), with a volume of 283,440 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The firm has a market cap of £847.27 million and a PE ratio of 24.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 272.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 276.21.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total value of £48,060 ($62,790.70). Also, insider Andrew Davies acquired 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £32,725 ($42,755.42).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.