BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.78

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.78 and traded as high as $18.79. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 92,900 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on BRT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 169,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,060,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (NYSE:BRT)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

