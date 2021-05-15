Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.78

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.78 and traded as high as $15.84. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 42,748 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,577 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $773,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 39,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

