Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Shares of Netlist stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 738,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,089. The company has a market cap of $426.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

