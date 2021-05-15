Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to “Buy”

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $147.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $134.13. 76,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,908. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average is $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Novanta has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,276 shares of company stock worth $3,034,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

