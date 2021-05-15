Origin Dollar (OUSD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $229,105.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $229,105.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00097636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.00585580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.00244886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.09 or 0.01208540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $606.10 or 0.01220642 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

