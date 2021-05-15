Kush Finance Trading Up 3.6% This Week (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Kush Finance has a market cap of $356,812.63 and $484.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kush Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00097636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.00585580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.00244886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.09 or 0.01208540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $606.10 or 0.01220642 BTC.

About Kush Finance

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,100 coins. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

