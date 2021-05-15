Energi (NRG) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Energi has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00005907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $120.01 million and $2.12 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00076866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00333838 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013320 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00031358 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,915,904 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

