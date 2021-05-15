eBoost Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $14.40 million and $2,817.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

