Edward J. Hoffman Sells 11,030 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RDN traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $22.97. 857,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,566. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

