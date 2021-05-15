FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (NASDAQ:FOXW) Trading Up 0.6%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 2,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 46,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,468,000.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

