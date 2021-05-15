Venus (XVS) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $413.71 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $115.93 or 0.00232735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,947.49 or 1.00269981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000964 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,929,111 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

