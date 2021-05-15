PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

PGTI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.66. 286,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,298. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Insiders have sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

