NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.
NASDAQ:NICE traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.71. The company had a trading volume of 165,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.01. NICE has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
