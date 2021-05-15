NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.71. The company had a trading volume of 165,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.01. NICE has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.86.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

