McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.56. 876,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

