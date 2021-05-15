Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Trading Up 1.2%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.99. 361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.