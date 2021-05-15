Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.50 million.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 253,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,064. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $265.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

