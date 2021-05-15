Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146 million-$153 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.13 million.

NYSE CSPR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 701,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $394.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSPR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Casper Sleep news, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,758,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957 in the last 90 days.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

