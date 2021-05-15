Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Utz Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $23.52. 953,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.