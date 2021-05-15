Blank Wallet One Day Volume Reaches $2.04 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $28.19 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00099741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.76 or 0.00596404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.41 or 0.00241981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004677 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.44 or 0.01224801 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $603.76 or 0.01213383 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,280 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLANKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.