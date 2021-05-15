Stellar Achieves Market Cap of $16.08 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $16.08 billion and $3.02 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00099741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.76 or 0.00596404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.41 or 0.00241981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00032428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00012831 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,207 coins and its circulating supply is 23,125,356,467 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

