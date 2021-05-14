Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EHC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Encompass Health stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.36. 704,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

